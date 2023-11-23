Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belgium
  4. West Flanders
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in West Flanders, Belgium

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villa with basement in Bruges, Belgium
Villa Villa with basement
Bruges, Belgium
Area 257 m²
Belgium Bruges Beautiful villa with a winter garden. Living area of the villa: 257 m2 Total …
€637,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa with basement, with sauna in Bruges, Belgium
Villa Villa with basement, with sauna
Bruges, Belgium
Area 325 m²
Belgium Bruges Villa with a beautiful huge garden Living area of the villa: 325 m2 Total are…
€1,63M
Leave a request

Properties features in West Flanders, Belgium

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir