Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belgium
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Belgium

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Hoeselt, Belgium
Villa 5 room villa
Hoeselt, Belgium
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 815 m²
Number of floors 3
Grand villa (814m²) with swimming pond, pool house and park gardens of 8.490m² This extensi…
€1,40M
Villa Villa with basement in Brussels, Belgium
Villa Villa with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Area 257 m²
Belgium Bruges Beautiful villa with a winter garden. Living area of the villa: 257 m2 Total …
€637,000
Villa Villa in Brussels, Belgium
Villa Villa
Brussels, Belgium
Area 2 500 m²
Belgium Ghent Cozy villa with pool and jacuzzi Total area 2500 m2: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
€1,30M
Villa Villa with basement, with sauna in Brussels, Belgium
Villa Villa with basement, with sauna
Brussels, Belgium
Area 325 m²
Belgium Bruges Villa with a beautiful huge garden Living area of the villa: 325 m2 Total are…
€1,63M
Villa 5 room villa in Chaussée Brunehault, Belgium
Villa 5 room villa
Chaussée Brunehault, Belgium
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 518 m²
Property characteristics   • Area: 518 m²   • Rooms: 12   • Levels: 2   • Bedrooms: 5  …
€2,95M

Properties features in Belgium

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir