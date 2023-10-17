Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belgium
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Belgium

Villa 5 room villa in Hoeselt, Belgium
Villa 5 room villa
Hoeselt, Belgium
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 815 m²
Number of floors 3
Grand villa (814m²) with swimming pond, pool house and park gardens of 8.490m² This extensi…
€1,40M
Villa Villa with basement in Brussels, Belgium
Villa Villa with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Area 257 m²
Belgium Bruges Beautiful villa with a winter garden. Living area of the villa: 257 m2 Total …
€637,000
House in Brussels, Belgium
House
Brussels, Belgium
Area 596 m²
Belgium Bruges Cozy house with fireplace in Bruges Residential area of the house: 193 m2 Tot…
€429,000
House in Brussels, Belgium
House
Brussels, Belgium
Area 114 m²
Belgium Bruges New house with an attic in Bruges Year built: 2004 Distance: to the stop of p…
€345,000
House with terrace in Brussels, Belgium
House with terrace
Brussels, Belgium
Area 832 m²
Belgium Bruges One-story house with a terrace in Bruges Year built: 1966 Living area of the …
€299,000
House with basement in Brussels, Belgium
House with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Area 598 m²
Belgium Bruges House with fireplace with Bruges The location of the house is very good: ther…
€379,000
Villa Villa in Brussels, Belgium
Villa Villa
Brussels, Belgium
Area 2 500 m²
Belgium Ghent Cozy villa with pool and jacuzzi Total area 2500 m2: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
€1,30M
Villa Villa with basement, with sauna in Brussels, Belgium
Villa Villa with basement, with sauna
Brussels, Belgium
Area 325 m²
Belgium Bruges Villa with a beautiful huge garden Living area of the villa: 325 m2 Total are…
€1,63M
4 room house in Lasne, Belgium
4 room house
Lasne, Belgium
Rooms 9
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 3
Property characteristics  • Area: 353 m²  • Rooms: 9  • Levels: 3  • Bedrooms: 4  • Hea…
€1,40M
Villa 5 room villa in Chaussée Brunehault, Belgium
Villa 5 room villa
Chaussée Brunehault, Belgium
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 518 m²
Property characteristics   • Area: 518 m²   • Rooms: 12   • Levels: 2   • Bedrooms: 5  …
€2,95M
5 room house in Brussels-Capital, Belgium
5 room house
Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
Property characteristics    • Area: 332 m²  • Rooms: 16  • Bedrooms: 5  • Heating: Radi…
€1,60M
House in Bruxelles-Brussel, Belgium
House
Bruxelles-Brussel, Belgium
Number of floors 5
Property characteristics     • Rooms: 20   • Levels: 5   • Heating: Radiator Fuel oil  …
€3,00M
4 room house in Brussels-Capital, Belgium
4 room house
Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 038 m²
Number of floors 4
Property characteristics  • Area: 1038 m²  • Levels: 4  • Bedrooms: 4  • Heating: Indi…
€6,40M

