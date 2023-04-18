Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zyrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Zyrovicy, Belarus
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 15,103
In the developing tourist center of the Slomimsky district in the agricultural town of Zhiro…
Housein Zyrovicy, Belarus
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
109 m²
€ 23,799
“A house is being sold in the agricultural town of Zhirovichi on Sadovaya Street, on a plot …
Housein Zyrovicy, Belarus
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
74 m²
€ 14,646
Three-room brick house for sale in ag.Girovichi. Sloanimsky district, from Grodno 130km, fro…

