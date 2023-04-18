Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Ashmyany District
  5. Zupranski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottagein Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
479 m²
€ 36,614
The house is located in a closed territory of the cottage building. Plot of 9.15 acres, priv…
Housein Krakoŭka, Belarus
House
Krakoŭka, Belarus
109 m²
€ 64,075
New cottage building. Modern planning solution. Good access roads, asphalt 500 meters, near …

