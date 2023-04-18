Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Ashmyany District
  5. Zupranski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottagein Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
479 m²
€ 36,614
The house is located in a closed territory of the cottage building. Plot of 9.15 acres, priv…
Housein Krakoŭka, Belarus
House
Krakoŭka, Belarus
109 m²
€ 64,075
New cottage building. Modern planning solution. Good access roads, asphalt 500 meters, near …

Properties features in Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir