Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Dzyatlava District
  5. Zukouscynski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zukouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 11,754
For sale 2k square meters in the Dyatlovsky district in the gazgaly ag. ( dog. 62/2 ). The a…
2 room apartmentin Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 12,665
2 room apartmentin Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 6,834
For sale 2k apartment in Dyatlovsky district, ag. Gesgals house. No. 1 (Dog. 448/2). The apa…

Properties features in Zukouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir