Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Zubrevicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Zubrevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House with furniture, with bath house, with wood trim in Zubrevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture, with bath house, with wood trim
Zubrevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
€2,838

Properties features in Zubrevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir