Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Zubauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Zubauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Zubauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zubauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 3,633
House in Zubauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zubauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 29,970
Levky2 level agro-shrine, walls - profiled bar, roof - cipher, year of construction 2017, in…

Properties features in Zubauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go