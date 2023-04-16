Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Zodzinski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottagein Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
336 m²
€ 36,028
Selling a cottage in d. Elovka Smolevichi district ( 48 km from MKAD Moscow direction ) The …

Properties features in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir