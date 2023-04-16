Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Zodzinski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Barsuki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barsuki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 29,723
A great opportunity to purchase an & nbsp; comfortable layout apartment near the city of Zho…
4 room apartmentin Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 20,266
Four-room apartment for sale at 4 km. Smolevichi, in d. Kalyuga. Minsk. Region, Smolevichi D…

Properties features in Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir