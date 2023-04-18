Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Rechytsa District
  5. Zmurauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Zmurauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Zmurauka, Belarus
House
Zmurauka, Belarus
116 m²
€ 27,461
We offer for sale a one-story residential building located on the street. Komsomolskaya in t…
Housein Bronnaje, Belarus
House
Bronnaje, Belarus
96 m²
€ 21,053
We offer for sale a one-story residential building located on the street. Mira to the bottom…
Housein Zmurauka, Belarus
House
Zmurauka, Belarus
112 m²
€ 28,376
We offer for sale a one-story residential building located on the street. May 9 in the villa…
Housein Zmurauka, Belarus
House
Zmurauka, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,884

Properties features in Zmurauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir