Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Ziembinski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottagein Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
278 m²
€ 118,359
Housein Zembin, Belarus
House
Zembin, Belarus
80 m²
€ 10,934
For sale plot with a house near the center of ag. Zembin, which is 25 km from. Borisova. The…
Housein Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 16,856
House for sale. GPS coordinates: N 54o 23`17.16 & rsquo; & rsquo; E28o14 & rsquo; 46.68 & rs…

Properties features in Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir