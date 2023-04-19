Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Zialionkauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 4,465
For sale cottage in ST "Leniorator of the Polotsky district" ( Gendiki orientation ). The ho…
Housein Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 5,011
For sale one-story residential building with a total area of 32.7 square meters. m in d. Koz…

Properties features in Zialionkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir