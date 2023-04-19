Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Zhytkavichy District
  5. Zhytkavichy

Residential properties for sale in Zhytkavichy, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Zhytkavichy, Belarus
House
Zhytkavichy, Belarus
100 m²
€ 17,392
For sale one-story residential building from the 1983 beam built, with a total area of 99.66…
Housein Zhytkavichy, Belarus
House
Zhytkavichy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 17,850
For sale one-story residential building from the 1983 beam built with a total area of 99.66 …
