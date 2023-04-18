Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Zhlobin District

Residential properties for sale in Zhlobin District, Belarus

Zhlobin
Kirauski sielski Saviet
Salonski sielski Saviet
Housein Kirauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kirauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 36,614
A cozy country house located in a garden area near the city of Zhlobin. All communications w…
Housein Zhlobin, Belarus
House
Zhlobin, Belarus
183 m²
€ 26,545
The house is in a state of canned construction in progress, located in the Gomel region. g. …
3 room apartmentin Zhlobin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhlobin, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 71,398
Three-room apartment for sale 126sq.m in a new house in & nbsp; city center with furniture. …
Housein Vialikija Rahi, Belarus
House
Vialikija Rahi, Belarus
94 m²
€ 49,429
Brick house for sale & nbsp; 93.5 sq.m. Big Horns. Plot of 19 acres in PNV. There is light i…
Housein Zhlobin, Belarus
House
Zhlobin, Belarus
68 m²
€ 27,461

