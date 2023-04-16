Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Zhdanovichy
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

10 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 42,783
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 47,287
For sale 1st apartment ready for living in Zhdanovichi, Zelennaya St., 1V. The apartment is …
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 10/19 Floor
€ 55,843
I sell a one-room apartment in ag. Zhdanovichi. - House 2009. Equipped with two ( freight an…
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 9/19 Floor
€ 54,042
We bring to your attention a one-room apartment with a chic view. -fenced manor area, parkin…
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 42,243
Promising one-room apartment in Zhdanovichi, in a brick house! Advantages of the apartment: …
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 44,945
Your miniature and cozy 1-room apartment for sale in an environmentally friendly area, 300 m…
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 52,150
Sale of a one-room apartment on Parkovaya Street in Zhdanovichi. Located 1km from the C…
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 34,677
For sale spacious studio apartment in ag. Zhdanovichi on the street. Linear 8B. A successful…
4 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 94,573
Apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 59,446
The house is fully prepared for living. All communications are central ( gas, water, sewage …
