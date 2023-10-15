Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Zelva District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zelva District, Belarus

4 room house in Halynkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Halynkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€3,995
Cottage with yard in Karalin, Belarus
Cottage with yard
Karalin, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Sell the cottage, ag. Carolyn, Zelvensky district, Brest, for example, 220 km from the МКАД2…
€61,831

