Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Zelva District

Residential properties for sale in Zelva District, Belarus

Karalinski sielski Saviet
1
1 property total found
Cottagein Karalin, Belarus
Cottage
Karalin, Belarus
257 m²
€ 59,225
Sell the cottage, ag. Carolyn, Zelvensky district, Brest, for example, 220 km from the МКАД2…

Properties features in Zelva District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir