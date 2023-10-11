Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Zazevicki sielski Saviet

Pool Residential properties for sale in Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace in Starye Terushki, Belarus
House with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Starye Terushki, Belarus
Area 87 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ah. Old Terushki, st. Soviet. ➜We present to your attentio…
€61,295

