  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Minsk District
  Zaslawye
  Cottages

Cottages for sale in Zaslawye, Belarus

Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
411 m²
€ 291,318
The antiquity of the city, the constant sense of history, the cleanest air and all the benef…
Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
117 m²
€ 172,970
For sale modern cottage 2021.  Zaslavl, st. Great.  Total area 116.8 square meters…
Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
270 m²
€ 159,315
Cottage for sale & nbsp; Zaslavl The decoration used high-quality materials. The total area …
Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
206 m²
€ 145,659
Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
173 m²
Price on request
