Residential properties for sale in Zaslawye, Belarus

14 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Zaslawye, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 12 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 17,752
Apartment for sale in a blocked house ( part of the house ) in. Zaslavl. Minsk district…
Apartmentin Zaslawye, Belarus
Apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
12 m²
€ 17,752
Apartment for sale in a blocked house ( part of the house ) in. Zaslavl. Minsk district…
Housein Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
100 m²
€ 68,187
House in Zaslavl. Plot of 15 acres. Smooth, rectangular shape. Fenced off by a fence. Capita…
Housein Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
363 m²
€ 213,937
Well-maintained residential building for sale with a plot of 12.33 acres in. Glorious. The w…
Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
411 m²
€ 291,318
The antiquity of the city, the constant sense of history, the cleanest air and all the benef…
Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
117 m²
€ 172,970
For sale modern cottage 2021.  Zaslavl, st. Great.  Total area 116.8 square meters…
Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
270 m²
€ 159,315
Cottage for sale & nbsp; Zaslavl The decoration used high-quality materials. The total area …
2 room apartmentin Zaslawye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 36,415
Housein Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
128 m²
€ 282,215
Housein Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
206 m²
€ 145,659
Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
206 m²
€ 145,659
Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
173 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Zaslawye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 39,146
Sale of 2 bedroom apartments in. Zaslavl5 / 5 & nbsp; a floor brick house, an area of 53.6 /…
Housein Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
54 m²
€ 45,427
Cozy house for sale in Zaslavl. 10 minutes walk to the Zaslavsky reservoir. 100% readiness. …
