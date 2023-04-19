Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy District
  5. Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 5,376
Housein Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 8,565
3 room apartmentin Zamcuzny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zamcuzny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 32,801
3 bedroom apartment in ag. Pearl! * 3 et. 3rd brick house; * Area: total – 68.4 sq.m., resid…

