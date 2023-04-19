Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Smarhon' District
  5. Zalieski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Zalesse, Belarus
House
Zalesse, Belarus
46 m²
€ 7,198
House for sale near the Vilia River! Address: ah. Zalesye st. Anniversary 武 Excellent hous…
Housein Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
284 m²
€ 141,229
A house in the Smorgon district of level 3 is sold, the walls are wood, the roof is metal ti…

Properties features in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir