Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Smarhon' District
  5. Zalieski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Zalesse, Belarus
House
Zalesse, Belarus
46 m²
€ 7,198
House for sale near the Vilia River! Address: ah. Zalesye st. Anniversary 武 Excellent hous…
Housein Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus
284 m²
€ 141,229
A house in the Smorgon district of level 3 is sold, the walls are wood, the roof is metal ti…

Properties features in Zalieski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir