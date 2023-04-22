Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Stowbtsy District
  5. Zajamnauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 13,428
House in Zajamnaje, Belarus
House
Zajamnaje, Belarus
39 m²
€ 10,724
House for sale with a large plot of land ( 22 acres ) in ag. Zayamnoye, Stolbtsovsky distric…
Cottage in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 44,158
A large plot for sale in a garden partnership with two houses. One house with decoration. Ma…
House in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,236
For sale a garden plot of 10 acres in ST & laquo; Neman-94 & raquo ;, which is next to the v…
House in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 7,029
For sale wooden log house suitable for living near the city. Columns ( 3 km ). The house has…

Properties features in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

