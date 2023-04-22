Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Stowbtsy District
  5. Zajamnauski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 44,158
A large plot for sale in a garden partnership with two houses. One house with decoration. Ma…

Properties features in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir