Residential properties for sale in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 13,428
House in Zajamnaje, Belarus
House
Zajamnaje, Belarus
39 m²
€ 10,724
House for sale with a large plot of land ( 22 acres ) in ag. Zayamnoye, Stolbtsovsky distric…
Cottage in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 44,158
A large plot for sale in a garden partnership with two houses. One house with decoration. Ma…
House in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,236
For sale a garden plot of 10 acres in ST & laquo; Neman-94 & raquo ;, which is next to the v…
House in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 7,029
For sale wooden log house suitable for living near the city. Columns ( 3 km ). The house has…

Properties features in Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

