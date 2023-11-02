Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Zagorodskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zagorodskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
House with bath house, with fireplace, with greenhouse in Kamen, Belarus
House with bath house, with fireplace, with greenhouse
Kamen, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale a good house made of timber, total S= 53 m2!  All but the beam are made of new buil…
€16,978

