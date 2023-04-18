Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Zadorjeuski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Zadorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Zadorje, Belarus
House
Zadorje, Belarus
47 m²
€ 13,730
House for sale in the agricultural town of Zadorje, Logoisky district. The material of the w…

Properties features in Zadorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir