Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District
  5. Zabinkauski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vialikija Jakaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialikija Jakaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 14,568
Apartment in Vialikija Jakaucycy, Belarus
Apartment
Vialikija Jakaucycy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
€ 14,568

Properties features in Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir