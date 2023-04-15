Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Zabalocki sielski Saviet

Pool Residential properties for sale in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottagein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
475 m²
Price on request
Housein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 36,025
For sale in a picturesque place in & nbsp; C / T & quot; Hope & quot; Smolevichi district, 2…

Properties features in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir