Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Zabalocki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Stanok-Vadzica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Stanok-Vadzica, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,916
For sale one bedroom apartment in a great location! Address: d. Woditsa machine, per. Factor…
Apartmentin Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 35,034
Sale of an apartment in a blocked residential building in the village. Ranching 18 km from M…
2 room apartmentin Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,034
Sale of an apartment in a blocked residential building in the village. Ranching 18 km from M…
Apartmentin Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 13,509
For sale & frac12; share & nbsp; at home Smolevichi district, d. Breathe. From art. East met…

Properties features in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir