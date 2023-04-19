Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Kletsk District
  5. Zaastraviecki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zaastraviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 room apartmentin Zaastraviecca, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zaastraviecca, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 11,845
For sale apartment with a plot in ag. Outrageous Address: ah. Zaostrovka, st. Oginsky 武 Fi…

Properties features in Zaastraviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
