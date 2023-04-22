Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vysokaye, Belarus

House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
145 m²
€ 104,537
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 2016 bp 1st floor. Total SNB - 145.0 sq.m., total…
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
194 m²
€ 64,615
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a brick residential bu…
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
244 m²
€ 61,281
LOT 0888. A solid residential building in the city of Vysokoe 2003. Total pl. 244.2 m2, resi…
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
106 m²
€ 28,838
Lot 5692. On sale a residential building in. High Kamenetsky district. Built of wooden shiel…
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
396 m²
€ 153,201
Selling a house, g. High, Kamenetsky district, Brest region e.g., 383 km from MKAD1 level, w…
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
186 m²
€ 52,269
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, the city of Vysokoye 190276Zhiloy…
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
194 m²
€ 62,182
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, the city of Vysokoye 190323Zhiloy…
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
156 m²
€ 61,281
Sale of a residential building in Kamenetsky district, Vysokoye 193803Zhiloy house in Kamene…
