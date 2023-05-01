Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Vysokauski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Vysokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vysokaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 5,903
2 room apartment in Vysokaje, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaje, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 8,809

Properties features in Vysokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go