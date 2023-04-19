Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Vuscienski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Vuscienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Vuscienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vuscienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 4,556
3 room apartmentin Vuscie, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vuscie, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 13,667

Properties features in Vuscienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir