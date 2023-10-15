Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Vselyubskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Vselyubskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cottage with furniture, with garage, with garden in Otminovo, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with garage, with garden
Otminovo, Belarus
Area 153 m²
€23,781

