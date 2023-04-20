Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Voranava District
  5. Voranava
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Voranava, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Voranava, Belarus
House
Voranava, Belarus
140 m²
€ 16,401
House for sale from log house to town. Voronovo. The house is built on a high foundation, wi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir