Houses for sale in Voranava District, Belarus

Bastunski sielski Saviet
2
Pierahancauski sielski Saviet
2
Radunski sielski Saviet
2
Docisski sielski Saviet
1
Voranava
1
Zabalacki sielski Saviet
1
12 properties total found
Housein Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 3,186
For sale an excellent plot with a farm house in the village of Romashkantsy, Voronovsky dist…
Housein Zabalac, Belarus
House
Zabalac, Belarus
85 m²
€ 4,279
House for sale 100 meters from the lake in the Ag Zabolot Voronovsky district. The house has…
Housein Dociski, Belarus
House
Dociski, Belarus
137 m²
€ 9,104
Residential building for sale at: Grodno region. Voronovsky district & nbsp; a.g. Dothishki,…
Housein Hiermaniski, Belarus
House
Hiermaniski, Belarus
73 m²
€ 20,939
House for sale in d. German, not far from the city. Voronovo ( 3km ). The house is wooden, s…
Housein Voranava, Belarus
House
Voranava, Belarus
140 m²
€ 16,387
House for sale from log house to town. Voronovo. The house is built on a high foundation, wi…
Housein Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
199 m²
€ 68,278
Residential building of Radun, Prokhorov St. The total area of 199.0sq.m, living 120.0 sq.m.…
Housein Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
55 m²
€ 9,104
Residential building for sale in GP. Rejoice. The total area of the house is 54.5 m2, living…
Housein Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
88 m²
€ 6,555
Private house for sale from timber, doused with brick. Located a house in the village of Vas…
Housein Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 9,286
Private house for sale in wood, brick cover. Located in the city of Starya Kazakovshchina ( …
Housein Bastuny, Belarus
House
Bastuny, Belarus
90 m²
€ 23,670
Cozy house in the village of Bastuna of the Voronovsky district. The house was built in 1980…
3 room housein Trakieli, Belarus
3 room house
Trakieli, Belarus
1 bath 107 m²
€ 44,608
FOR SALE HOUSE IN AG. TROKELS ( 315/2 ) The house is in a picturesque place, next to the Cat…
Housein Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
83 m²
€ 16,387
A cozy, warm house for sale in the very center of Radun. The total area of the house is 82.8…

