New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Voranava District
Residential properties for sale in Voranava District, Belarus
Pierahancauski sielski Saviet
3
Bastunski sielski Saviet
2
Radunski sielski Saviet
2
Docisski sielski Saviet
1
Voranava
1
Zabalacki sielski Saviet
1
13 properties total found
House
Pierahancauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 3,186
For sale an excellent plot with a farm house in the village of Romashkantsy, Voronovsky dist…
4 room apartment
Hiermaniski, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
94 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 54,621
House
Zabalac, Belarus
85 m²
€ 4,279
House for sale 100 meters from the lake in the Ag Zabolot Voronovsky district. The house has…
House
Dociski, Belarus
137 m²
€ 9,104
Residential building for sale at: Grodno region. Voronovsky district & nbsp; a.g. Dothishki,…
House
Hiermaniski, Belarus
73 m²
€ 20,939
House for sale in d. German, not far from the city. Voronovo ( 3km ). The house is wooden, s…
House
Voranava, Belarus
140 m²
€ 16,387
House for sale from log house to town. Voronovo. The house is built on a high foundation, wi…
House
Radun, Belarus
199 m²
€ 68,278
Residential building of Radun, Prokhorov St. The total area of 199.0sq.m, living 120.0 sq.m.…
House
Radun, Belarus
55 m²
€ 9,104
Residential building for sale in GP. Rejoice. The total area of the house is 54.5 m2, living…
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
88 m²
€ 6,555
Private house for sale from timber, doused with brick. Located a house in the village of Vas…
House
Radunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 9,286
Private house for sale in wood, brick cover. Located in the city of Starya Kazakovshchina ( …
House
Bastuny, Belarus
90 m²
€ 23,670
Cozy house in the village of Bastuna of the Voronovsky district. The house was built in 1980…
3 room house
Trakieli, Belarus
1 bath
107 m²
€ 44,608
FOR SALE HOUSE IN AG. TROKELS ( 315/2 ) The house is in a picturesque place, next to the Cat…
House
Radun, Belarus
83 m²
€ 16,387
A cozy, warm house for sale in the very center of Radun. The total area of the house is 82.8…
