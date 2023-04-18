Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 1,831
85 kilometers from Minsk along the Grodno highway, we offer two sections - opposite each oth…
Housein Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 5,126
For sale there is a solid house with a length of 86 km. From MKAD towards Rakowski. The hous…
Housein Bahdanau, Belarus
House
Bahdanau, Belarus
96 m²
€ 12,357
Residential building for sale in a picturesque place! Ag Bogdanov, Volozhansky district, 100…

Mir