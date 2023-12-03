Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Vishovskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vishovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House with central heating in Vishov, Belarus
House with central heating
Vishov, Belarus
Area 90 m²
€17,912
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house in Vishov, Belarus
2 room house
Vishov, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
€5,511
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Vishovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir