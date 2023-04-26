Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

Viazynski sielski Saviet
2
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet
1
Liubanski sielski Saviet
1
Naracanski sielski Saviet
1
Vileyka
1
6 properties total found
Cottage in Viazyn, Belarus
Cottage
Viazyn, Belarus
257 m²
€ 337,037
Cottage in Vileyka, Belarus
Cottage
Vileyka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 48,278
An incredibly spacious house with a quality repair, as well as separately built guest house …
Cottage in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
400 m²
€ 45,090
Duplex house in a picturesque place! Address: d. Lyakhovshchina, st. Central   武 Excel…
Cottage in Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Viazynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 36,345
Spacious house for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Buili, st. Central 武 unique cot…
Cottage in Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 35,525
House for sale near Vileysky dv. 100% readiness. Ready to live. High-quality repairs, warm f…
Cottage in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
306 m²
Price on request

