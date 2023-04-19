Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Vietrynski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Vietrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Vietryna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vietryna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 9,385
2 room apartmentin Vietryna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vietryna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 11,298

Properties features in Vietrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
