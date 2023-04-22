Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vietka District, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Raduzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Raduzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 10,814
House in Sarscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 13,518
Log cabin with a land plot of 20 acres. Area 60.0 / 20.6 m / 7.0 m Living rooms 1 Floors 1 W…
House in Staubun, Belarus
House
Staubun, Belarus
66 m²
€ 4,055
House in Vetka, Belarus
House
Vetka, Belarus
91 m²
€ 36,047
A good house for sale in good hands. Brick was built in 1983 and the roof was converted into…

