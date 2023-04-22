Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Vietka District

Residential properties for sale in Vietka District, Belarus

Vetka
3
Raduzski sielski Saviet
1
Sarscinski sielski Saviet
1
Staubunski sielski Saviet
1
6 properties total found
House in Raduzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Raduzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 10,814
House in Sarscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 13,518
Log cabin with a land plot of 20 acres. Area 60.0 / 20.6 m / 7.0 m Living rooms 1 Floors 1 W…
House in Staubun, Belarus
House
Staubun, Belarus
66 m²
€ 4,055
2 room apartment in Vetka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vetka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 17,123
House in Vetka, Belarus
House
Vetka, Belarus
91 m²
€ 36,047
A good house for sale in good hands. Brick was built in 1983 and the roof was converted into…
2 room apartment in Vetka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vetka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 11,265

