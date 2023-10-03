Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Vielikalucki sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vielikalucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with furniture, with garage, with garden in Rusino, Belarus
House with furniture, with garage, with garden
Rusino, Belarus
Area 129 m²
House in Rusino 2008 with a plot of 15 acres! Rusino — agricultural town in the Baranavichy …
€40,077

Properties features in Vielikalucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir