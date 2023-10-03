Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vielikalucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House with furniture, with garage, with garden in Rusino, Belarus
House with furniture, with garage, with garden
Rusino, Belarus
Area 129 m²
House in Rusino 2008 with a plot of 15 acres! Rusino — agricultural town in the Baranavichy …
€40,077

