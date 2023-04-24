Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
House in Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
115 m²
€ 46,398
House in Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
184 m²
€ 85,700
LOT 3903. On sale is an excellent residential building 13 km from the Kamenets Ring. The hou…
House in Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
€ 88,247
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission!Cozy one-…
House in Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
184 m²
€ 86,428
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, Vidomlyansky s/s 202989Zhila hous…
House in Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
141 m²
€ 80,969
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, Vidomlyansky s/s 181623Zhila hous…
House in Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
133 m²
€ 88,247
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, Vidomlyansky s/s 161488Zhila hous…

Properties features in Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

